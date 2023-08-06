Lancashire Police attend incident involving a large bus breaking down on Garstang Road
A large bus has broken down on Garstang Road, by the Broughton roundabout.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Aug 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
A member of the public driving past at around 11 am told the Post they could see a broken down bus blocking the whole road.
They also said around 50 people stood on side of the road as well as two police cars and a van.
At 11:40am, AA’s website shows that traffic is slow on Garstang Road leading up to the roundabout, but reports no closures.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information but the Police Force Incident Manager has said he has not been made aware of any major incidents in the area.