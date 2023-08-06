News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Man suffers gruesome injuries in knife attack
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Boy, 8, killed in collision with van was in care of local authority
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Lancashire Police attend incident involving a large bus breaking down on Garstang Road

A large bus has broken down on Garstang Road, by the Broughton roundabout.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Aug 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read

A member of the public driving past at around 11 am told the Post they could see a broken down bus blocking the whole road.

They also said around 50 people stood on side of the road as well as two police cars and a van.

At 11:40am, AA’s website shows that traffic is slow on Garstang Road leading up to the roundabout, but reports no closures.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information but the Police Force Incident Manager has said he has not been made aware of any major incidents in the area.