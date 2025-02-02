Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Chorley have arrested a woman on suspicion of child cruelty after a disturbing video was posted on social media.

But Lancashire Constabulary have advised people not to share the video as this could affect their investigation.

Chorley Police posted on social media: “We’re aware of a distressing video circulating on social media, showing a woman assaulting a child.

“We want to assure the public that we take matters like this extremely seriously and, following enquiries, we have arrested a 28 year old woman from Chorley on suspicion of child cruelty.

“She is currently in custody.The child identified in the video has been effectively safeguarded.

“We’d like to remind people to please not share the video as doing so could prejudice a live investigation.”