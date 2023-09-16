News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police are “really concerned” for the welfare of a missing woman with links to Preston and Blackpool

By Aimee Seddon
Published 16th Sep 2023, 17:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 17:21 BST
Theresa Fitzpatrick, who is known to have links to Blackpool and Preston, was last seen at on September 11 in Preston City Centre.

She is described as 5ft9, of slim build, with brown shoulder length hair with a grey streak at the front.

Theresa has a nose piercing, a rose tattoo on the left hand side of her neck up to her ear, a daisy tattoo on her ring finger and a rose tattoo on her hand.

If you have any information that could help polcie find Theresa , please contact us on 101 quoting LC-20230914-0331.