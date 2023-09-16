Watch more videos on Shots!

Theresa Fitzpatrick, who is known to have links to Blackpool and Preston, was last seen at on September 11 in Preston City Centre.

She is described as 5ft9, of slim build, with brown shoulder length hair with a grey streak at the front.

Theresa has a nose piercing, a rose tattoo on the left hand side of her neck up to her ear, a daisy tattoo on her ring finger and a rose tattoo on her hand.

