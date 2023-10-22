Lancashire Police appeal for witnesses after road traffic collision leaves motorcyclist in serious condition

News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious road traffic collision yesterday.
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 15:14 BST
Authorities were called out by the North West Ambulance Service at 4.46pm on Saturday October 21 to Wensley Road in Blackburn to a report of a collision. Officers attended and found that a motorcyclist had fallen from his motorbike and collided with a lamppost and wall, with two men, aged 29 and 31, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and are currently in custody.

The rider, a man his 20s, suffered serious head, chest, and abdominal injuries, and is currently in a poor condition in hospital. Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the motorbike before the collision to come forward.

If you were driving in the area near to Wensley Road around the time of the collision or just after it and have dashcam footage, Lancashire Police are appealing for people to get in touch.

Wensley Road in BlackburnWensley Road in Blackburn
Sgt Pete Fyans of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision in which a motorcyclist has suffered very significant injuries and our thoughts are very much with him as he undergoes treatment in hospital. We would like to hear from anyone who was on Wensley Road and witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time and saw the motorbike beforehand.”

Please contact 101, quoting log 1011 of October 21, or email [email protected].

