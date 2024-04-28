Lancashire Police appeal for help to find vulnerable teen last seen on Rivington Pike missing from home
A vulnerable teen is missing from home.
James, who is autistic and mainly non-verbal was last seen at Rivington Pike at 12:30 today.
Lancashire Police are urging anyone who may have seen James this afternoon to get in touch.
James is described as 4ft, of average build with blonde hair.
A police spokesman said: “James is currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.
“James was last seen at Rivington Pike, at 12:30pm today.
“When he was last seen, he was wearing a black helmet with blue and white stripes, black coat that says adventure on the sleeve and blue sports trousers.”
“Please be aware that James is autistic and is mainly non verbal.
“If you have any information that could help us find James, please contact us on 999 quoting LC-20240428-0891.”