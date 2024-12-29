Lancashire police appeal after man in 80s suffers serious injuries in road collision

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a man suffered serious injuries in a collision in Pilling.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and any footage a member of the public might have following a collision in Pilling on December 28 in which a man suffered serious injuries.

Officers were called at 10.13am on December 28 to Lancaster Road at the junction with Taylors Lane in Pilling following reports of a road traffic collision. When they attended, they found that a Jaguar X-Type car had left the road and collided with a workshop building.

The driver of the Jaguar, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital and is in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam/CCTV footage from the area around the time it happened to contact them. Please contact 101, quoting log 0332 of 28th December 2024, or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

