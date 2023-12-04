A pedestrian that was injured in a Lancashire collision last week has sadly died.

Lancashire Police were called at 11:48 am on Saturday, November 25 after a red Ford Focus collided with a pedestrian in Wrightington.

It happened on Toogood Lane when the Focus was travelling towards Tunley Lane.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital but police have now confirmed tha he sadly died last week.

A pedestrian in Lancashire has died after being hit by a car last week.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”