Lancashire pedestrian in his 80s has died after being hit by a car near Wigan
Lancashire Police were called at 11:48 am on Saturday, November 25 after a red Ford Focus collided with a pedestrian in Wrightington.
It happened on Toogood Lane when the Focus was travelling towards Tunley Lane.
The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital but police have now confirmed tha he sadly died last week.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”
We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and footage and anyone who can help should email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected] or call 101, quoting 492 of 25th of November 2023.