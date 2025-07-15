National World

Lancashire and South Cumbria has been selected as one of 15 pioneering regions to pilot a new NHS initiative aimed at easing GP workloads and helping individuals with health conditions return to employment.

The pilot, part of the government’s wider Plan for Change, is designed to transform the way fit notes are issued, offering a more constructive pathway for patients rather than defaulting to declaring them “not fit for work.” The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to grow the economy, reduce economic inactivity, and create an NHS fit for the future.

Each region, including Lancashire and South Cumbria, will receive £100,000 from the new WorkWell Primary Care Innovation Fund, which is backed by a total of £1.5 million across England. The funding will support local efforts to connect patients with work and health advice when they visit their GP.

Currently, around 93% of the 11 million fit notes issued annually in England state that the patient is “not fit for work,” often without exploring alternative options or providing further support. Under this new model, WorkWell sites will trial a more proactive and personalised approach, helping patients manage their health conditions while considering realistic routes back into employment.

"This pilot is a step towards transforming a broken system that’s been failing people for years,” said Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting. "It isn’t just about freeing up GPs to treat patients rather than fill in forms. It’s about fundamentally changing the conversation from ‘you can’t’ to ‘how can we help you?’ When someone walks into their doctor’s surgery worried about their job, they should walk out with a plan, not just a piece of paper that closes doors.

"We can’t afford to keep writing people off. Every person we help back into work isn’t just transforming their own life – they’re contributing to our communities, our economy, and breaking the cycle that’s been holding Britain back. This is what building an NHS fit for the future through our Plan for Change looks like."

Possible interventions in Lancashire and South Cumbria may include:

Employing work and health coaches, social prescribers or occupational therapists to provide holistic support ranging from physical activity referrals to career guidance.

Training allied health professionals such as physiotherapists or occupational therapists to issue fit notes and offer tailored work and health advice.

Upskilling GPs and their teams to deliver better employment-related guidance during consultations.

The pilot aligns with the government’s ambition to embed employment support within local neighbourhood health services and reduce the pressure on GP time spent on administrative tasks. With 90% of fit notes currently issued by doctors, the new model seeks to shift some of this responsibility to specialist staff such as pharmacists and allied health professionals.

Real-world examples from other regions already piloting the WorkWell approach highlight its potential. In the West Midlands, one patient suffering from anxiety, PTSD and arthritis was supported to return to work with reasonable adjustments after receiving coaching via a local WorkWell site, avoiding a long-term absence from employment.

"We know that good work is good for people’s health and good for the economy too, but the current system is holding too many people back – denying many the dignity and self-respect this work brings,” said Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall. "WorkWell is transforming lives by helping people stay in and get back to work, and this significant investment will help even more people unlock good jobs and boost living standards."

The government expects that WorkWell could support up to 56,000 people with disabilities or health conditions into work by spring 2026. It is a core component of the government’s efforts to break the cycle of poor health and economic hardship that affects millions.

This announcement comes alongside a wider package of support, including a £100 million boost to Connect to Work programmes and broader welfare reform efforts totalling £1 billion per year by the end of the decade. The Get Britain Working White Paper and reforms to Jobcentres are also part of this plan, with a focus on empowering local leaders and mayors to tackle economic inactivity.

Evidence from the WorkWell pilot will inform future national approaches to integrating health, employment, and skills support, with Lancashire and South Cumbria at the forefront of this innovative drive to help people back into work and support the NHS.