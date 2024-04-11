Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire-based dance music festival has been suspended after a much loved mum died at last year's event.

Last June, Stephanie Thorpe, 32, sadly passed away in hospital after collapsing at the Restricted Forest Festival at Witton Park in Blackburn.

The Restricted Rocks festival, which usually takes place in April, and Restricted Forest, held in June, have been staged at the park for seven years.

Stephanie, from Farnworth in Bolton, worked with special needs children and her partner Carl and baby boy Alfie have paid tribute to her as an ‘ 'amazing, funny and irreplaceable' mum.

Stephanie Thorpe

Both events, organised by Restricted Events, have been 'temporarily suspended’ with Restricted Forest now set to take place at Orrell Hill Woods in Liverpool, on Saturday, June 22.

As a mark of respect, the council and Restricted Events CEO Zander Lawrenson have said events will be suspended until there is an outcome of an inquest into Stephanie’s death, which opened in December, reports the Lancashire Telegraph.

After collapsing at the festival, which took place on Saturday, June 24 last year, Stephanie was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital where she was tragically pronounced dead a day later, the M.E.N reports.

Lancashire Police attended the hospital at 3.30pm after receiving reports of a sudden death and confirmed her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Apologising to the “thousands of people” who would have attended this year’s events, Mr. Lawrenson said: “Our events take months of planning from an organisational and safety perspective to ensure that not only is the event a success, but everyone can be guaranteed safety.

“As was reported, sadly someone passed away following last year's Restricted Forest event.

“As a mark of respect for this person, we have temporarily suspended events here in Blackburn until the outcome of the inquest.

“Once this is finalised we intend to consult with the council with a view to resuming our events in the future.

“We apologise to the thousands of people who would have attended this year's events and look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Martin Eden, strategic director of environment and operations, said: "The council took the decision not to proceed with any further events until after the coroner's inquest has taken place.

“We extend our thoughts and deepest condolences to family and friends at such an extremely difficult and sad time."