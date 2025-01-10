Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Roadside saliva testing should be rolled out across the UK to speed up the process of taking drug-drivers off the road, a Lancashire MP has suggested.

In the Commons, Andrew Snowden argued the number of people being charged with drug-driving could be increased with the use of new saliva-testing technology.

The MP for Fylde and former Lancashire police and crime commissioner said targeting drink and drug-drivers is “a key plank of being able to improve road safety”.

A Lancashire MP has suggested roadside saliva testing could speed up the process of taking drug-drivers off the road

Department for Transport figures show the number of people killed in crashes on Britain’s roads when a driver was impaired by drugs rose from 55 in 2014 to a record 134 in 2023.

During transport questions, Mr Snowden added: “Over recent years we know that drug-drivers, particularly through the advancement of technology, are easier to target for the police now, and whilst arrest rates have improved, charging rates – which take months, whereas it takes weeks for drink-drivers – are still lagging behind.

“D-Tech International is a Fylde company which provides all 43 police forces with drug swipe kits, and they would like to use technology which is used in other European countries to improve the charge rates through using saliva roadside testing.

“Would the minister be willing to meet with myself and D-Tech International to look at how this technology could improve the speed in which we can get drug-drivers banned and off our roads?”

Transport minister Lilian Greenwood replied: “Those who have bee affected by an impairment drug were involved in 13% of fatalities last year.

“Just before Christmas I went out with Jo Shiner, who is one of the leading police officers responsible for roads policing, and saw for myself the work that can happen, and also heard about the very issue that he raises around prosecution.

“So I’d be very happy to meet with him to discuss this further.”

A total of 33,020 British drivers were convicted of drug-driving multiple times in the 11 years to July 20 2024, according to official figures from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency.

During that period, 3,431 were caught on four or more occasions, including 54 who were prosecuted at least 10 times.

Some people convicted of drink-driving are offered the opportunity to reduce their driving ban by completing a rehabilitation course.

The 16-hour courses – usually run over three days within a three-week period – aim to change participants’ behaviour and prevent reoffending.