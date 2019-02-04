Lancashire mountain rescue team called out four times in five days

Mountain rescue volunteers were called out four times in five days as they took part in a number of searches and rescues.

Some 40 volunteers from the Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team took part in the call-outs, the first of which happened on Wednesday.

Alec Baxter, 81, had been reported missing in the Banks area near Southport. After an extensive search that involved the mountain rescue search dogs team, the coastguard and Lancashire fire services, a body was discovered by the police underwater team close to his home.

That same day, the mountain rescue team was contacted by the North West ambulance service to assist with the rescue of a 17-year-old girl who had suffered back and hip injuries while sledging in Scorton.

The team evacuated the girl using a mountain rescue stretcher and administrated pain relieving drugs. She was taken to Lancaster Royal Infirmary for further treatment.

On Saturday at about 4.30pm, the team was again contacted by the North West ambulance service to assist with the evacuation of a 60-year-old man who had slipped on ice in the Warton Crag area, breaking his femur. He was taken by ambulance to Lancaster Royal Infirmary.

On Sunday at about 3.30pm the team took part in a search for two lost walkers on Fair Snape Fell, one of whom was believed to be suffering from hypothermia.

A mountain rescue spokesman said: "After two hours searching across Fair Snape Fell, Holme House Fell, Parlick and Saddle Fell, both walkers were located by mountain rescue team members at the high point between Fair Snape Fell and Saddle Fell. Both walkers reported as cold and very tired, but in good spirits as they were initially walked off before being driven off the fell to safety by the team.

"The rescue team is very thankful to all donations to keep the volunteer team going, in particular GP Batteries who have recently donated head torches and batteries which were put into good use Sunday evening."