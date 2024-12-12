Lancashire man with Parkinson’s completes fundraising mission, raising over £34,000 for Parkinson’s UK

Steve Moores, from Mawdesley, Lancashire, has completed his series of extraordinary fundraising challenges for Parkinson’s UK, raising over £34,000 with community events and personal challenges. Steve has organised and participated in over 20 unique events to support the charity.

Steve’s journey with Parkinson’s began in the summer of 2020, when he visited his doctor due to ongoing pain in his arm. After a series of tests, he received a life-changing diagnosis that October. Despite facing significant changes in his daily life, including having to take early retirement, he found renewed purpose through the support of his family, friends, and Parkinson’s UK. Inspired to make a difference, he launched his ‘Year of Fundraising’ in January 2023, setting an initial target of £10,000 - a goal he later raised in response to overwhelming community support.

The year began with his biggest event, an evening dinner held on 25 February at the Wrightington Hotel. This brought together over 170 attendees for a night of live music, comedy, and an auction. This event alone raised a substantial portion of Steve’s initial target.

Reflecting on the support he received, Steve said: “I’m deeply thankful to everyone who attended, bid, donated, or supported in any way - especially Andy Gaskell, Steph at Parkinson’s UK, the team at Wrightington Hotel, and my friends and family.”

Steve (left) ziplining on the world’s fastest zipline across Snowdonia with friends

Other fundraising highlights last year included:

March - Cheltenham Cup Race Day at the Red Lion, Mawdesley

April - The Peel Tower Abseiling Challenge in Bury, which Steve completed with his friends as “Team Red Lion”

23rd April - The Steve Moores St. George’s Day Challenge Trophy, a Boules tournament held at the Red Lion, with a community raffle. This became so popular with the local community that it has now become an annual event.

September – Fundraising Dinner at The Rose and Crown

October – Swimathon, swimming event

Friends began to ask Steve what they could do to help raise money. A young man called Charlie ran the Helsinki Marathon, whilst good friends Andrew Gaskell and John Mansfield walked the Northumbrian Way.

This year’s final event, a planned skydive, which took place on 25 August. It was particularly meaningful for Steve as he was unable to take part for medical reasons so his son Toby stepped in to mark the end of his dad Steve’s series of remarkable fundraising achievements.

Steve fundraising with friends

Steve said:“I’ve had an amazing time, exceeding all my expectations with fundraising. Meeting new people along the way and appreciating great friends, family and the fantastic community of Mawdesley and surrounding villages who have supported me and continue to support me on this journey.”

David Steele, Community Fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK, said:“A huge heartfelt thank you to Steve and his family for their incredible fundraising efforts. We are immensely grateful for his support in raising awareness and funds that will contribute to vital research. Despite living with Parkinson’s, Steve is unstoppable and has inspired us all to push boundaries and make a difference.

“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives. We’ve made huge breakthroughs in the last 50 years, but there is still no cure and current treatments are not good enough.

“We hope that these fundraising challenges inspire you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK. There are lots of ways for you to get involved and support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible.”

Steve Moores participating in the Peel Tower Abseiling Challenge

For more information and to support Steve’s fundraising, please visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stevemoores.

To find out more about Parkinson’s UK and how to fundraise, visit parkinsons.org.uk