A Lancashire man is wanted in connection with a sexual offence and an assault.

Ian Briggs, also known as Ian McCloud, is wanted as part of Lancashire Police’s investigation.

The 37-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, bald on top with brown hair on the sides and blue eyes.

He has links to Darwen and Blackburn.

If you have any information about Briggs’ whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 1299 of July 15.

