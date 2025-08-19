A violent Lancashire man has been jailed after sexually assaulting a woman and punching her in the head when she spoke while he was watching television.

Saul Rajski, 49, of Chequers, Clayton-le-Moors, attacked the victim on November 24, 2024.

The pair had been watching Formula One in their bedroom when she made a comment about who she thought would win.

Rajski told her to “shut up” before striking her in the head, causing bruising and swelling.

When she attempted to contact police, he snatched the phone from her. Officers later tried to call her back, but Rajski ordered her not to answer.

He then took her car and a bottle of alcohol before being arrested.

The court heard that Rajski had also sexually assaulted the woman on multiple occasions, leaving her bruised.

In an impact statement read out in court, she wrote: “Thinking about Saul, our relationship and the abuse that he subjected me to is extremely difficult for me and something that I wasn’t sure I would be able to do.

“If I think carefully about it, our relationship was only actually good for about the first three weeks and then it went downhill and Saul’s behaviour gradually escalated.

“I dismissed it at first and I was made to feel as if I was a bad person. I have lost count of the sleepless nights I have had since Saul was arrested and remanded to prison.

“I have been overwhelmed by all sorts of feelings – sadness, fear, disbelief, shame, guilt, the list goes on. I have had no choice but to seek help from my doctor in relation to this.”

Rajski pleaded guilty to sexual assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and battery.

He was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison at Preston Crown Court on Monday.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and made subject to an indefinite restraining order.

Det Chief Claire Scott, from Lancashire Police’s East Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) Investigation Team, said: “Rajski’s behaviour was completely unacceptable, demeaning and has had a long-lasting impact on her.

“It is not something that will be tolerated by Lancashire Police or society as a whole.

“I hope she can now begin to move on with her life, knowing that Rajski has been held accountable for what he has done.”

Anyone affected by crime can report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk or call 101.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.