A man from Lancashire was arrested after police intercepted £100k worth of cannabis being imported from Thailand and the USA.

The drugs, which were destined for destined for the streets of Accrington, were intercepted by officers from the Accrington Neighbourhood Policing Team in collaboration with their partners over the past three months.

A 43-year-old man from Huncoat was arrested on suspicion of importing and supplying cannabis on Tuesday, March 6.

A man from Lancashire was arrested after police intercepted £100k worth of cannabis | Aphiwat Chuangchoem

He was later released under investigation while inquiries continued.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know drug dealing causes serious harm to our communities, bringing more crime and misery to those involved.

“As neighbourhood officers, we regularly speak to residents, and tackling drug-related crime remains a top priority.

“We will continue to target those involved in drug dealing, and we rely on your help to identify where this activity is happening.

“Thank you for your continued support in helping us make Accrington a safer place.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.