Personal details and intimate images were shared online after a "significant number of people" had their social media accounts hacked, Lancashire Police said.

Officers launched an investigation following reports personal details, intimate images and videos had been stolen and shared online.

Many of the folders that were circulated contained illegal images of women under the age of 18, police said.

Intimate images were shared online after a "significant number of people" had their social media accounts hacked | Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Earlier this week, a man in his 20s, from Thornton-Cleveleys, admitted to possessing and sharing folders containing intimate images, including underage girls.

The offender, who was not named, was given a caution and made subject to sex offender notification requirements for two years.

Five other men were arrested and later released on bail while the investigation continued.

Det Chief Insp Rachel Higson, of the Digital Media Investigation Unit & Economic Crime Unit, said: “We are investigating the possession and distribution of indecent images and the sharing of private, sexual materials, either photos or videos, of another person, without their consent and with the purpose of causing embarrassment or distress.

“Lancashire Constabulary take such complaints seriously and as part of our enquiries officers have gained access to online platforms and chats and are proactively identifying and pursuing those involved in this despicable activity, which constitutes the ultimate breach of privacy for these victims.

“As part of our investigation we have uncovered a significant number of people who have been affected which has impacted hugely on their lives. We have identified and spoken to a number of victims already and we are actively trying to identify further victims. I would encourage people to come forward and contact us if they believe they could be a victim.”

Under The Online Safety Act 2023, it is an offence to share an intimate photograph or film without consent, and offenders face up to six months imprisonment for doing so, police said.

In the event that the folders shared contain images of children under 18, the sentence "increases significantly”.

“We are committed to ensure that people in Lancashire have a right to privacy and will robustly pursue anyone that threatens this fundamental right,” Det Chief Insp Higson added.

“Anyone found to be in possession of such content, or sharing links will be dealt with applying the full force of the law, ignorance to the law is not an excuse.”

If you have any information or think you may have been affected by this crime, email [email protected].