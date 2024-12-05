A Lancashire-made pre-workout supplement that promises no jitters or tingles is targeting massive growth in 2025.

With more than 20 years of combined experience in nutraceuticals and marketing, Tom Strangwick and Sam Butler co-founded Pre-Shot as a way to disrupt the workout market. The result is a product that focuses on convenience, natural flavours and scientifically backed ingredients - all without any of the nasty side effects commonly associated with pre-workout products or the need to mix with water.

Manufactured in a GMP approved facility in Lancashire, every ingredient is scientifically supported to improve performance, using a combination of active ingredients, naturally occurring nootropics and adaptogens (mushrooms) and vitamins.

Since launching six months ago, Pre-Shot has created and supplied over 6,000 shots to customers, and formed partnerships with a range of PTs.

As a bootstrapped business, 2025 will see the team focus on increasing distribution through gym partners and retailers, targeting the Hyrox space as a key opportunity for growth, as well as introduce new products to create a full workout solution portfolio. It also has plans to host its own fitness event by partnering with a variety of run clubs, societies and gyms.

Tom Strangwick, co-founder of Pre-Shot, said: “The idea for Pre-Shot came about as a result of my personal experience and frustration at the current pre-workout products that are out there. The focus is always on performance at the expense of taste and side effects. Anyone who has had a pre-workout supplement will likely have experienced the tingling sensation and the jitters. It’s not enjoyable!

“This focus on a purely physical response ignores the mental aspect of performance. The mental clarity, feeling of being dialled in and in the zone is just as important when it comes to setting a new PB. Being able to focus and eliminate distractions maximises performance. That’s why we developed Pre-Shot to be an effective pre-workout that targets focus, fatigue and energy - whilst still ensuring it’s convenient and doesn’t sacrifice on taste. We believe workouts should be hard, but the pre-workout shouldn’t need to be.”

Middle East

With more than 10 gyms on-board in the UK, with the majority in the North West, Pre-Shot is already eyeing up expansion into new markets including the Middle East.

Tom continued: “We’ve had a fantastic response to Pre-Shot since launching and are having some really positive conversations with gyms, retailers and feedback from athletes themselves, particularly those in the Hyrox space. We’ve also just signed an exclusive agreement with a supplement retailer in Bahrain and are beginning conversations with other partners across the region. We’re looking forward to continuing our growth throughout 2025 which will also see us add new workout solutions into the mix.”

For more information,visit: preshot.uk or shop via its TikTok shop.