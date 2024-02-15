Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A highly-rated hotel and restaurant complex is still looking for a new owner - five years after first being put up for sale.

The Rufford Arms, on the outskirts of Rufford, gets rave reviews from guests on the likes of Trip Advisor and Google Reviews.

The 15 bedroom hotel and adjoining, 100-cover restaurant was first listed for sale in 2019 for £1.2m, due to the retirement of owner Susan Lockwood. It is now being listed for sale for offers over £1.5m with agent Nationwide Business Sales Ltd.

The agent describes it as "a turn-key opportunity at it’s best", adding that it was fully refurbished throughout lockdown and has seen consistent sales growth over the last three years.

Accounts show a turnover of £1.25m, delivering an adjusted net profit of £300,000.

Rufford Arms

What's it like?

The hotel and restaurant sit on a half-acre plot, with a car park fit for 40 cars. There is also an outside walled seating area for 40 people. Internally, there are 15 ensuite letting bedrooms, a restaurant with 100 covers and bar area, a large commercial kitchen, and a three-bedroomed managers flat.

When contacted, the Post was told that the sale is still due to retirement, and that the business was running normally.