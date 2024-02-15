Rufford Arms: Top-rated Lancashire hotel and restaurant is still up for sale - this is how much you'll need to buy it
A highly-rated hotel and restaurant complex is still looking for a new owner - five years after first being put up for sale.
The Rufford Arms, on the outskirts of Rufford, gets rave reviews from guests on the likes of Trip Advisor and Google Reviews.
The 15 bedroom hotel and adjoining, 100-cover restaurant was first listed for sale in 2019 for £1.2m, due to the retirement of owner Susan Lockwood. It is now being listed for sale for offers over £1.5m with agent Nationwide Business Sales Ltd.
The agent describes it as "a turn-key opportunity at it’s best", adding that it was fully refurbished throughout lockdown and has seen consistent sales growth over the last three years.
Accounts show a turnover of £1.25m, delivering an adjusted net profit of £300,000.
What's it like?
The hotel and restaurant sit on a half-acre plot, with a car park fit for 40 cars. There is also an outside walled seating area for 40 people. Internally, there are 15 ensuite letting bedrooms, a restaurant with 100 covers and bar area, a large commercial kitchen, and a three-bedroomed managers flat.
When contacted, the Post was told that the sale is still due to retirement, and that the business was running normally.
Speaking in 2019, Susan Lockwood told Christie and Co: "I have thoroughly enjoyed running the Rufford Arms over my extensive period of ownership, but the time has come to find a new owner for this wonderful hotel, so that I can enjoy my retirement.”