Blackpool Victoria Hospital car park generates £3,213 from just 2 hours of parking fees, research finds

Assessing the size and cost of various parking facilities at 50 of the busiest hospitals across the UK, motoring experts Moneybarn Car Finance have produced a list of the most expensive and cheapest healthcare facilities in the country.

Calculating the cost of two hours of parking on a weekday (10:00am to 12:00pm on a Monday), Moneybarn used data sourced from the websites of every hospital and, in the case of privately run car parks, from operators’ websites. It also sourced the approximate number of parking spaces from Parkopedia.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital was found to have the 7th most parking spaces in the UK, with 1,190 spots. Costing £2.70 per car for two hours of parking, the car park can earn a potential revenue of £3,213 within a two-hour period at maximum car park occupancy. This made Blackpool Victoria the fifth-cheapest hospital to park in the UK after Salford Royal, Darent Valley, Furness General, and Poole.

Manchester Royal Infirmary has the highest number of parking spaces, with 3,388 parking spaces, earning a potential revenue of over £10,000 in two hours. Located in Manchester, this hospital is one of the largest in the UK, serving a wide area and with a high volume of patients, staff, and visitors, which is why it needs such a large parking facility.

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital ranks first with the highest parking fee of £7.00 for two hours. This hospital is located in one of the most affluent areas of London, and the parking cost may reflect its location and the demand for parking spaces in this part of the city.