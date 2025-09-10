Lancashire girl stars in new BBC series of Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams
Madi, 16, a volunteer at the Boathouse youth club in Blackpool, features in the new series of Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams programme as he looks to set up a girls' cricket team.
She said she had always struggled in school with female friendships which affected her mentally and added how Preston-born Flintoff helped her by overcoming his own challenging experiences after his horrific Top Gear crash.
She told BBC Radio Lancashire: "I did have a couple of meltdowns" on the show "and I still don't know how to bowl or bat, but it was honestly just the experience and being given the opportunity to try something new helped me in a lot of ways."
You can watch the new series on BBC now.