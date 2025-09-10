Lancashire girl stars in new BBC series of Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams

A Lancashire girl who stars in the new series of Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams has said she credits cricket for helping her.

Madi, 16, a volunteer at the Boathouse youth club in Blackpool, features in the new series of Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams programme as he looks to set up a girls' cricket team.

Lancashire girl Madi, 16, stars in the new Freddie Flintoff BBC series Field of Dreams | BBC

She said she had always struggled in school with female friendships which affected her mentally and added how Preston-born Flintoff helped her by overcoming his own challenging experiences after his horrific Top Gear crash.

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams S3 is available to watch now on BBC.placeholder image
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams S3 is available to watch now on BBC. | BBC/South Shore

She told BBC Radio Lancashire: "I did have a couple of meltdowns" on the show "and I still don't know how to bowl or bat, but it was honestly just the experience and being given the opportunity to try something new helped me in a lot of ways."

You can watch the new series on BBC now.

