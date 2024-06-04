Lancashire football club scores homebuilder's sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A football club in Lytham St Annes has netted a sponsorship from Barratt Homes to fund its new training gear and equipment.

The St Annes Purples Under-7s team has received a £750 contribution from the leading homebuilder to fund jackets, coats, and a range of new equipment for its training sessions.

Gavin Clayton, one of the Coaches at St Annes Purples Under-7s, said: “The young children and their families were delighted with their new items. It makes such a difference for the team when they have the necessary kit, and the sponsorship from Barratt Homes has helped to take the pressure off families having to provide what can be expensive items themselves.

“We were all really grateful, and it has been great to see the children enjoying their football in their smart gear.”

St Annes Purples Under-7s, located near Barratt Homes’ Cottam Gardens development in Cottam, plays in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League.

Rhys Nicholson, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We’re delighted to sponsor St Annes Purples Under-7s and we wish them the very best of luck for the season.

“As a leading housebuilder, it’s important to us to support local groups and organisations within the communities we build. Clubs such as this bring local people together and create an identity for all people involved.”

The club is a key part of the Lytham St Annes community and encourages younger children to stay active whilst enhancing their social skills. In the current climate, it has seen a greater number of children turning up without warm clothing and the contribution from Barratt Homes sought to help with the costs for families.

Since the kit sponsorship, the leading developer has also agreed to sponsor St Annes FC’s upcoming tournament in May, which will involve an estimated 150 teams and over 1,800 players.

Barratt Homes’ Cottam Gardens development, now 80% sold, is home to a collection of three and four bedroom properties and offers residents a rural setting whilst being within reach of Preston city centre.