Lancashire food wholesale firm Northern Citrus Products fined after rat droppings found on 'dirty' premises
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northern Citrus Products Limited, of Cocker Avenue, Poulton, was visited by inspectors from Wyre Council on May 25 last year.
The hygiene offences were revealed after Wyre's environmental health team carried out a routine inspection of the food warehouse and distribution premises.
Northern Citrus is a wholesaler of soft drinks, crisps, snacks and bar sundries which offers a delivery service within the Fylde Coast area. The inspecting officer found extensive numbers of rat droppings throughout the floor of the premises.
Sign up for our free newsletters now The premises were dirty and there was accumulations of rubbish and disused furniture and other items in the warehouse.
There were several potential pest entry points to the premises. There was a lack of effective monitoring, training of staff and safe systems of work.
Northern Citrus Products Limited pleaded guilty to five offences under section 19 of the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 at Lancashire Magistrates Court sitting at Blackburn on 22 May 2024.
The company was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £400 and costs of £400.
Neil Greenwood, Assistant Director of Public Protection, Environmental Health & Community Safety said: “Wyre Council takes food hygiene very seriously and if premises don’t comply, we will take action whenever and wherever necessary.
“I’d like to encourage members of the public to check food hygiene ratings before eating out or shopping for food.”
All food businesses such as restaurants, take away premises, shops or mobile food vehicles are visited and inspected by Wyre Council.
After each inspection businesses who sell food directly to the public are awarded a food hygiene rating.
You can check the food hygiene ratings of food businesses that supply to the public in Wyre at ratings.food.gov.uk.
Wholesale businesses and manufacturers are not part of the food hygiene rating scheme and therefore do not have ratings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.