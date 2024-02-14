Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire's star-studded annual gastronomy supershow has raised £110,000 for charity.

Obession 24, which ran at Langho's Michelin-starred Northcote Manor from January 19 to February 4, has been declared a "resounding success". In total, 18 distinguished chefs holding a total of 21 Michelin Stars between them visited the Ribble Valley. Over 17 consecutive nights they cooked up original fine dining menus, featuring 105 inspiring dishes for over 1,750 guests - some even went the whole hog and dined on all 17 nights.

The festival came to a dramatic crescendo with culinary legend Michel Roux Jnr and daughter Emily closing the event by cooking together on the final evening. Praising Northcote and Executive Chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen’s commitment to developing young talent, Michel said: “Seeing young talent coming through, achieving their goals and chasing their dreams gives me the most pleasure. I was at Northcote Obsession this year and there was a young man on the front of house only 16 years old who wants to become the next great maître d'. In the kitchen they have three young apprentices, and that is the future, that is what I’m going to miss most.”

Michel Roux Jr with daughter Emily Roux at Obsession 24.

Lisa said: “I’m often asked how we manage to keep the energy levels high during Obsession, but when you’re working with chefs of this calibre, every night is different, with different teams and personalities, it flies by and it’s honestly a real privilege to be part of something so special. That’s not to forget the huge team effort it takes to pull together a festival that runs on 17 consecutive nights. I’d like to thank each and every member of staff at Northcote. We have an incredible team that helps to make Obsession the success it is, not just this year but every year."

