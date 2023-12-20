The sweet tradition of sending Christmas cards is starting to fade away - or is it?

It has always been one of the key festive traditions - but is the time-honoured practice of sending Christmas cards starting to die off?

When 2,000 people across the UK were recently surveyed about the top 10 traditions in danger of dying out, Christmas cards were right up there with Christmas pudding and carol singing.

In this digital age, it seems that many people are now using social media to send their festive messages instead - and some of these greetings even have moving pictures to enhance the effect.

With the cost of living rising and the price of stamps causing people to exclaim in shock, do the folk of Preston and the Fylde coast think the humble Christmas card has had its day?

It turns out the majority of them are still happy to choose a card, write a suitable message, stick a stamp on the envelope and post it off - but not all of them.

It's a 'British tradition'

Gladys Coulter said: "I love receiving and sending Christmas cards and still give to charities which I think people don’t care about anything these days."

Kathy Fairweather agreed, saying: " I like receiving and sending cards. I have sent about 70 this year - I have a big family."

Mandy Jane was another fan and said: "Getting fed up of people saying they are giving to charity instead of giving Christmas cards, it's just laziness. It is a British tradition and cards today are really affordable."

Yvonne Lawson felt they still played a vital role. She said: "I absolutely love sending and receiving Christmas cards. All on display. It’s a way of keeping in touch with people, sometimes only once a year, and hearing their news. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Some elderly people can’t send e cards and it's a way ofcommunicating when they may spend Christmas alone."

Suisan Owen said: "Sending Christmas cards is a part of Christmas will continue to send to friends and family."

Jane Paul commented: "All my family in far flung places as I seldom see them plus I still hand deliver to many of my past/retired work colleagues."

Some felt the number of cards sent and received were dropping, however.

Paul Derbyshire has seen numbers fall away, but still sends them. He said: "Love sending and receiving cards. We always count them. Years ago could be around 40. Now it’s 10/15. Sad sign of the times I suppose."

Posting Christmas cards is still popular - but some prefer to send an e-message

Jeni Butler said: "I used to send over 60, but these days (for various reasons) it is around 40."

And the price of stamps is not lost on Karen Newson, who said: "I still send cards, but postage costs are beyond ridiculous these days. Sixty cards, a small parcel to Singapore and five international Christmas cards cost £95! I bought mainly charity cards and I donate extra to charity at Christmas time too. I should add that the sixty cards I sent were sent second class too!"

It's such a waste

However, some people have decided to simply stop sending them.

Deb Bagan-Copel said: "I stopped a couple of years ago. I just couldn’t bear the waste. I’ve stopped sending any cards now…a lot aren’t recyclable. I wish people a merry Christmas in other ways without the unnecessary waste…personal choice."

Lisa Power said: "Absolutely not, complete waste of time, money and effort. Not sent cards for over 30 years."

Ann Coles said: "I no longer send cards. I use the cost of postage and donate to a charity. I keep in touch with everyone on social media anyway so don’t feel the need to send cards."

Antonia Maria agreed and said: "I don't send many out as you can send e cards out, they're quick and easy to do."

Susan Anne Newton said: "Not this year, going to put Christmas greetings on Facebook to everybody."

Catherine Steward added: "Sending cards is too expensive now. With the price of stamps."

And some felt the money spent on cards would be better served going to a good cause.