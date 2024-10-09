Lancashire firm scoops two national awards for pothole repair innovations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire-based company has received two national awards due to their innovations in pothole repairs.

Darwen-based Multevo gained national recognition by the Department for Transport (DfT) and Local Council Roads Innovation Group (LCRIG) at the DfT Special Recognition Awards and Highways Awards in the space of just two weeks.

It came following their collaboration with Shropshire Council which has helped to fix potholes permanently, reducing repeat visits, disruption and cost as a result.

Last week, Shropshire Council and Multevo were awarded the DfT Special Recognition Collaborative Partnership Award in a highly contested category with 22 submissions representing 123 organisations.

The week before, the company also won the Highways Award for Team of the Year at the Highways Awards, beating off competition from National Highways, WSP, Metropolitans Police - plus Westminster Council who were nominated for their work around the King’s Coronation.

Josh Sweeney, director of marketing and growth at Multevo, said: “There is no higher accolade than the DfT Special Recognition Awards for us and so winning the highly contented Collaborative Partnership Award is a very proud moment for everyone at Multevo and Shropshire Council.

“The entire Shropshire team have now been rightly recognised for all of their hard work, in a short space of time, in two separate national sector awards so credit where it is due, the industry is taking notice.

“Well done team Shropshire!”

Multevo’s turnkey solution for potholes, defect, patch repairs and small surfacing works has enabled the council to save £1.4m per annum - a 75% reduction in the cost of pothole repairs.

A focus on fix-first-time methodologies has shifted the network from 90% temporary repairs to 90% permanent, while also reducing the number of outstanding potholes from 8,567 to 2,122 through more efficient planning and high-quality workmanship.

The reduction in repeat visits and quality repairs has also significantly reduced disruption for residents and road users, resulting in a 25% increase in satisfaction according to the National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction Survey.

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “Following hot on the heels of our Highways Award for team of the year this is further much-deserved recognition of the work that the council and our partners carry out to maintain the county’s roads in the most effective, efficient and innovative way.

“I want to congratulate all the Shropshire Council and Multevo staff involved for this much-deserved award and for their ongoing efforts to improve the county’s roads.”

Multevo are a local success story, starting from scratch in an office space above Hoddlesden Village Store in 2010 to now employing over 340 people across the UK.