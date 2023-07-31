Six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform from Preston were called to the derelict George Street Motor Repairs site near Wickes shorlty after 10pm on Sunday (July 30).

More than two dozen firefighters battled the blaze with hose reel jets before it was brought under control in the early hours of Monday morning.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) has not said what caused the fire at this stage but confirmed that no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out at a former garage in George Street, Chorley shortly after 10pm on Sunday (July 30). (Photo by Sam Horlock)

Nearby residents were evacuated due to thick smoke, while other households in the area were advised to keep windows and doors closed.

The blaze broke out at the former George Street Motor Repairs garage, which was previously ravaged by fire in 2019.

The fire service previously said the 2019 blaze was 'suspicious', but the official cause of the fire was never revealed.

In a statement following last night’s fire, a spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 10.07pm, six fire engines from Chorley, Bamber Bridge, Leyland, Blackburn and Horwich (of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service) and the aerial ladder platform from Preston were called to a derelict building fire in George Street, Chorley.

"Firefighters used two ground monitors and two hose reel jets. The drone team was also in attendance.

“At 12.15am, the incident was reduced to five fire engines and the aerial ladder platform. Crews remained in attendance throughout the night as firefighting operations continued.

“At 1am, the incident was further reduced to three fire engines and the aerial ladder platform, while firefighters continued to monitor and extinguish any hotspots.

