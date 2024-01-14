Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spend four hours at a house fire in Preston
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spent four hours at a house fire in Preston this morning (Sunday, January 14).
At 7:17am, three fire engines from Preston and Penwortham were called to a house fire involving a mid-terraced property on Derby Square in Preston.
Firefighters extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one hose reel jet, and lighting.
Fire crews were in attendance for approximately four hours.
There were no reports of any casualties.