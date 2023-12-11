Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service deal with car fire on New Hall Lane in Preston
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service had to deal with a car fire in Preston yesterday (Sunday, December 10).
At 16:22pm, two fire engines from Preston and Penwortham attended a vehicle fire on New Hall Lane in Preston.
Firefighters used one hose reel and lighting to extinguish the fire.
Crews were in attendance for forty minutes.