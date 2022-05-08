A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service fire engine is currently travelling across Europe to the Ukrainian border, the service has confirmed on social media today.

This is the second of the service’s engines to be donated to Ukrainian firefighters.

It is travelling in convoy with over 20 other fire and rescue service vehicles, and its drivers, Adam and Paul, hope to complete the journey in the next 24 hours.

This Lancashire Fire and Rescue fire engine is being donated to Ukraine.

The national humanitarian effort has been organised in partnership between the National Fire Chiefs Council, the professional voice of the UK fire and rescue service, and the charity FIRE AID and International Development.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue service fire engine was last donated to Ukraine in March, again among 20 plus other vehicles.

