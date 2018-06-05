Lancashire finalists gearing up for triumphant night

A Preston-based firm of “fun experts” has been shortlisted for five categories at Lancashire’s leading business awards.
Sunshine Events is in the running for the Tourism and Leisure Business of the Year, Creative Business of the Year, Employer of the Year and Service Business of the Year.
And director James Sandwell is up for the Business Person of the Year category at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs.
Morecambe-based sexual health clinic Better2Know and e-cigarette firm The Flavour Warehouse are also up for five prizes including nominations for Better2Know finance director Anthea Morris and Aaron Gorton, a sales manager at The Flavour Warehouse.
The applicants will go forward to a second round of judging which will see judging panels visit the finalists in their businesses later this month to select which of them pick up the awards.
Tony Raynor, managing director at Blackburn-based telecommunications specialist Abbey Telecom which sponsors the Service Business of the Year category, said: “Many of the judges who have selected these finalists are former BIBAs winners themselves and many of them have said this year’s finalists are among the best they have seen.
“In previous years, many of those which have not made the shortlists would have had a seat at the Blackpool Tower on ceremony night, but the quality has been simply too high this year.
“I would like to thank every business in Lancashire which took the time to apply for the BIBAs because it is a real undertaking to put yourself up against the type of judging these awards have.”
The BIBAs prizes will be handed out at a ceremony in the magnificent Blackpool Tower ballroom in September.
There are also bound to be some surprise VIP and celebrity guests.
Here are this year’s finalists for the 2018 Be Inspired Business Awards.
The second round of judging gets underway from Monday, June 18 when the judges for the Small Business of the Year category will be the first to hit the road for the ‘BIBAs On Tour’, the awards’ unique second round of judging, which concludes on July 11 with the Business of the Year.
Third Sector Business of the Year:
Advocacy Focus
Artz for All
Ascentis
Community Gateway
Dance Syndrome
Positive Action in the Community:
Primary Engineer
The Bee Centre
Medium Business of the Year:
Flavour Warehouse
B & M Waste
Cutting Edge
Fox Brothers (Lancashire)
Roccia
True Bearing
Watson Ramsbottom
Winter Gardens Blackpooll
Manufacturer of the Year:
Beech’s Fine Chocolates
Bowland Bioenergy
Flavour Warehouse
Nutree Life
Pakawaste
Performance Springs
Standfast & Barracks
The Protein Lab (UK)
New Business of the Year:
JFN Integrated Solutions
Fresh Perspective Resourcing
Huxter International
LM Training & Consultancy
M4B
Mosney Mill
Richard Holden BBQ
Woodside Design
Creative Business of the Year:
Blue Wren
Catapult PR
Door4
Marvel at Everything
Sundown Solutions
Sunshine Events
Workhouse Marketing
Yellowphin
Construction Business of the Year:
Fox Brothers (Lancashire)
FTS Merit
Newbury Homes
Pinington Construction
S&H Group
StormMeister Flood Protection
Small Business of the Year:
ARC (Fylde Coast Accident Repair)
Better2Know
Door4
Gillett Environmental
JFN Integrated Solutions
Nugent Sante
Sundown Solutions
The Protein Lab (UK)
Employer of the Year:
Advocacy Focus
Are You Owed Money
Better2Know
FTS Merit
Printed Cup Company
Sunshine Events
Suresite Group
UtiliGroup
Professional Business of the Year:
Brownlow Utilities
Fresh Perspective Resourcing
Hest Bank Dental Care
Nugent Sante
Pennine Wealth Solutions
Rotherham Taylor
True Bearing
Watson Ramsbottom
Transport Business of the Year:
E&C Distribution
Fagan & Whalley
Gillett Environmental
Next Day Freight
SCS Logistics
Walton’s Coaches
Service Business of the Year:
Sunshine Events
Currency Matters
Door4
Fresh Perspective Resourcing
FTS Merit
Granby Marketing Services
Pakawaste
Suresite Group
Family Business of the Year:
B & M Waste
ARC (Fylde Accident Repair)
Brindle Distillery
Clifton Homecare
First Trace Heating Direct
FTS Merit
No 10 Hotel
Waltons Coaches
Engineering Business of the Year:
Cutting Edge Services Ballpark Precision Engineering
JSE
K&M Precision Engineering
Lyndhurst Precision Engineering
Pakawaste
Performance Springs
StormMeister Flood Protection
Business Person of the Year:
Anthea Morris –Better2Know
Aaron Gorton – Flavour Warehouse
Rebekah Fitzhugh – Granby Marketing Services
David Marks – Levity Crop Science
Yasser Ahmed – Roccia
Heath Groves – Sundown Solutions
James Sandwell – Sunshine Events
Alan Aitken – Woodhouse Designs
Business of the Year:
UtiliGroup
Better2Know
Cutting Edge Services
Flavour Warehouse
Roccia
Sundown Solutions
Suresite Group
Winter Gardens Blackpool
Exporter of the Year:
Ainscough Wind Energy
Better2Know
Currency Matters
First Trace Heating
Flavour Warehouse
Group 55
Levity Crop Science
Paper Cup Company
Micro Business of the Year:
Group 55
Bowland Bioenergy
Next Day Freight
Pennine Wealth Solutions
Specialist Training & Consultancy
The ATACC Group
UK Media and Events
Woodside Design
Tourism & Leisure Business of the Year:
Barry Robinson Leisure
Hallmark Hotel
No 10 Hotel
Sunshine Events
The Bee Centre
UK Media and Events
Viva Blackpool
Winter Gardens, Blackpool
For further details about the BIBAs, visit the official awards’ website at www.thebibas.co.uk.
See Tuesday’s 8-page business special in the Post every week for all the updates leading up to the September awards night at the magnificent Blackpool Tower.
Good luck to all!