Lancashire Farm, one of the UK’s leading yogurt producers, is adding a playful twist to family mealtimes this autumn with the launch of a brand-new on-pack promotion featuring Mr Bean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rolling out this month across Lancashire Farm’s Natural Bio, Fat Free, and Greek Style ranges, the limited-edition packs will bring Mr Bean directly to fridges across the country. Shoppers will also have the chance to win exciting prizes, including a UK weekend break for the whole family, as well as official Mr Bean merchandise.

Available in major UK retailers, the promotion will be backed by a lively digital campaign across Lancashire Farm and Mr Bean’s owned channels, alongside a dedicated landing page on Lancashire Farm’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Banijay Kids & Family to bring the beloved Mr Bean character to our packaging. Lancashire Farm has a strong connection with families across the UK, and we’re excited to deliver these fun, promotional packs to households nationwide,” said Jack Morrison, Head of Commercial at Lancashire Farm.

Lancashire Farm's Mr Bean initiative | Lancashire Farm

The campaign coincides with a milestone year for Mr Bean, which celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2025. Co-created by Rowan Atkinson and Richard Curtis, Mr Bean has entertained generations and continues to thrive through the globally successful animated series, produced by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family, part of Banijay Kids & Family.

“Mr Bean continues to deliver exceptional brand value driven by its broad family appeal and global recognition. Our collaboration with Lancashire Farm is a playful, high-visibility campaign and a fantastic example of how we’re extending the reach of Mr Bean through smart, family-focused brand activations,” said Hannah Clarke, Senior Brand & Marketing Manager, Banijay Kids & Family.

Lancashire Farm was established in 1984 and operates from Kingsway West Business Park, Rochdale.