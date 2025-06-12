Air India confirmed 241 of the 242 people aboard flight AI171 have died in the crash in Ahmedabad, with British passenger Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, the sole survivor.

Meanwhile, the granddaughter of a couple, from Blackburn, Lancashire, has spoken of her shock and disbelief.

72-year-old Adam Taju and his wife Hasina, 70, were flying back from Ahmedabad’s international airport with their 51-year-old son in law, Altafhusen Patel, who lives in London with his wife.

The family said they last spoke to their grandparents during Eid and has been anticipating speaking to them again soon.

Speaking to the BBC today, their granddaughter who lives in Blackburn said: “I am literally in utter disbelief. I cannot believe that from all the people my grandparents were on that plane.

“As of it yet we don’t know whether they have passed away or are alive or they are injured. All we know is there is one survivor and we hope, and we cling on to that little bit of hope that they are okay.”

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying more than 240 people from the city of Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport, including 53 British nationals, when it collided with a medical college shortly after take-off on Thursday, sparking a huge fireball.

The back of Air India flight 171 is pictured at the site after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. Picture: Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement on X, the airline said: “Air India confirms that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on 12 June 2025, was involved in an accident. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew.

“The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin. Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

HELPLINE: The FCDO said any British nationals requiring consular assistance, or who have concerns about family or friends, should call 020 7008 5000.

“Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones. A team of caregivers from Air India is now in Ahmedabad to provide additional support. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident.

“Air India has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call on +91 8062779200.”

The Foreign Secretary has chaired a Cobra meeting about the Air India plane crash, it is understood. David Lammy convened the meeting of senior ministers after the Gatwick-bound flight that had 53 British nationals on board crashed shortly after take-off from the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, a British man who survived the Air India plane crash has “no idea” how he escaped the aircraft, his relatives have said. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh’s brother Navne, 27, spoke outside the family home in Leicester.

He said: : “We were just shocked as soon as we heard it. I last spoke to him yesterday morning. We’re devastated, just devastated. He said I have no idea how I exited the plane.”

Speaking to Sky News, Nayan said his brother video called his father moments after the crash to say he had survived.

He said: “He video called my dad as he crashed and said ‘Oh the plane’s crashed. I don’t know where my brother is. I don’t see any other passengers. I don’t know how I’m alive, how I exited the plane’.”

Dr Dhaval Gameti, who treated Mr Ramesh, said: “He was disorientated, with multiple injuries all over his body. But he seems to be out of danger.”

Three Britons who died in the crash were named by the Gloucester Muslim Community on Facebook as Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa and their four-year-old daughter Sara.

Footage circulating online showed how the crash created a huge explosion, with an enormous ball of fire erupting from the aircraft, followed by plumes of black smoke Another of Mr Ramesh’s relatives, Jay, said the survivor spoke to his father after the crash and asked after his brother Ajay, who is believed to have also been on the plane.

Jay told PA: “After the crash he spoke to his dad worrying about his brother saying ‘Where’s Ajay’? “He’s got some injuries on his face. He was painted in blood. He was pretty much covered in blood, that’s what his dad said. He added: “He’s doing well I think. It’s a big shock. I don’t have many words to describe the incident.”

According to the Hindustan Times, Mr Ramesh said after the crash: “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly.” Downing Street said the public should be prepared for a significant loss of British lives.

Images taken after the incident showed debris from the plane scattered around the area, including parts of the fuselage, tail and landing gear embedded in the B J Medical College building.

Air India said 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Tata Group, the parent company of Air India, said it would provide 10 million rupees (around £86,000) to the families of those who were killed in the crash. The company said it would also cover the medical costs of those injured and provide support in the “building up” of the medical college the plane crashed into. UK officials are being deployed to India to support the investigation, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

The King said he was “desperately shocked” and Buckingham Palace said he was being kept updated on the developing situation.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK was in constant contact with Indian authorities. He said: “I think it is important for all friends and family to contact the foreign office so we can roll out this as quickly as possible, but it is an ongoing investigation. It’ll take some time. But you know, our hearts and our thoughts are absolutely with the friends and families of all those affected who are going to be absolutely devastated by this awful news.”

Divyansh Singh, vice president of the Federation of All India Medical Association, told the Associated Press that at least five medical students had been killed and about 50 were injured after the plane hit the college.

Campbell Wilson, the chief executive of Air India, expressed his “deep sorrow”, adding: “This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has stood up a crisis team in India.

Gatwick said a reception centre was being set up for relatives of passengers on board the Air India flight. It is the first crash involving a Boeing 787 aircraft, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

Air India was acquired by Tata Group from the Indian government in January 2022, after racking up billions of pounds of losses. The airline’s UK operations are at Birmingham, Gatwick and Heathrow, with routes to a number of Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It started operating flights to Gatwick in March 2023, with 12 weekly departures and five weekly departures to Ahmedabad. Gatwick said there was no impact on wider flight operations at the airport, but a Thursday evening flight to Goa had been cancelled.

Recent analysis by the PA news agency found it was the worst airline for delays to flights from UK airports last year, with planes taking off by an average of more than 45 minutes later than scheduled. The airline has gained a poor reputation for delays and cancellations in recent years, partly caused by a lack of funds to purchase spare aircraft parts, which led to some of its fleet being grounded.

The first flight of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft involved in the crash was in December 2013. The plane was delivered to Air India during the following month.

