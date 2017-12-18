Lancashire ex-serviceman to enjoy Christmas with Blind Veterans UK

A blind veteran will look forward to very special Christmas thanks to national charity.

Frank Hookham, 88, from Blackburn, will spend the festive period with other vision-impaired ex-service men and women at Blind Veterans UK’s centre in Llandudno.

He said: “I always enjoy staying at the Blind Veterans UK centre because they put on lots of fun activities and we all have a laugh together. I live by myself and if I hadn’t been invited it might have been a very lonely Christmas. This is my fourth year going to the centre and it’ll be good fun. Blind Veterans UK has filled a hole in my life.”

Frank joined the Royal Navy in 1947 and carried out his training at HMS Raleigh. At the outbreak of the Korean War he was drafted to the Far East in HMS Ocean and later to the Mediterranean in HMS Glory. He was discharged as a Chief Petty Officer, but went on to join the Royal Naval Reserve where he trained new recruits in clerical skills. Overall, Frank served in the Navy for 37 years.

Frank lost his sight much later in life due to age-related macular degeneration and in 2007 he started to receive support from Blind Veterans UK.

Frank says: “Blind Veterans UK have done me a world of good. I live alone but I’m not lonely because of all the wonderful activities I’m now involved in. Staying at the centre is the best Christmas present I could have asked for.”