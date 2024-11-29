A drag queen from Lancashire has sashayed her way to the title of The UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar - and a cash prize of £25,000.

Over 10 weeks, Chorley-raised Kyran Thrax battled it out to be awarded the coveted title from Queen of Queens, RuPaul. Kyran was consistently at the top of the pack snatching three RuPeter badges for the Tickety Boo cabaret, her Elvis impersonation in the Snatch Game and her Hugh Grunt character in the acting challenge.

It’s significant victory for Kyran - real name Kyran Peet - who suffered from child sexual exploitation aged 13, and has gone on to raise awareness and funds, and was awarded the High Sheriff of Lancashire’s Young Citizen of the Year Award in 2014.

Kyran Thrax | BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

Kyran, who uses they/them pronouns, previously told the BBC: "It sounds so cliché, but drag has saved me." They proudly performed their first show as drag persona Kyran Thrax in 2019, surrounded by friends at an open mic night in Vauxhall, London.

But the Kyran Thrax persona was not born that night. They said: "This part of me, I feel, has been with me since everything happened when I was 13."

Kyran Peet aged 19 | submit

In the final episode, aired this week, Kyran, 26, went head-to-head with Rileasa Slaves, Marmalade and La Voix in the Werk Room, one last time. For their final ever challenge, RuPaul tasked the fab four with a recording and performing a spectacular musical performance, “A Different Winner’s Story” - a song reminiscent of every single X Factor finale song ever.

Before their big performance, each queen met with RuPaul and Michelle Visage to reflect on their Drag Race journey. Comedians Alan Carr and Graham Norton also joined on the judges panel. The finalists went for gold with their rousing grand final number, and served fabulous fierceness with their finale eleganza runway.

Alan Carr said of Kyran Thrax: “You are so anarchic and subversive. I’ve loved all of your looks and you couldn’t have looked more beautiful than you do today.”

RuPaul's Drag Race UK | BBC

But with four queens on the main stage, it was clear that the time had come for Mama Ru to make some decisions. RuPaul said: “Marmalade and Rileasa, I’m sorry my dears but this is not your time. You are both fabulous queens with bright futures. Thank you for a truly sickening season.” And so, in a grand showdown, it was down to Kyran Thrax and La Voix to deliver one final lip sync for the crown to Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen.

And she wasn’t stopped - Kyran took top spot, with RuPaul describing her as ‘one of a kind’. Wielding her crown and sceptre, Kyran Thrax said: “From now on, every day is bin collection day!” RuPaul responded: “Bravo! Now prance my queen, prance!”

Kyran added: “This is more than a dream come true. This is the accomplishment of a lifetime. I’ve never felt so proud in my entire life.”

Looking ahead, as the first UK winner to get a cash prize, Kyran says the money will be invested "back into my drag". They said: "I want to give the biggest and best shows ever. I’m not going to disappoint."