Lancashire Day Promotion: Plumbs proud to be a Red Rose firm - a fourth generation family business with its heart and soul in Preston

Plumbs Ltd in Preston is celebrating more than 60 years in business. In 1953, its founders Tom and Bernice Plumb could be found on a Lancashire market stall selling a range of quick furniture pick-me-ups, such as cushions, arm covers and antimacassars.

At that time, the firm’s most popular product, a set of five cushion covers, would set you back 19 shillings and 7d. As time went on, the company’s customers and product line grew, and Plumbs was officially established.

Plumbs’ range of stretch fabric sofa covers allowed homeowners to quickly restyle their furniture at a fraction of the cost of a new suite.

Plumbs’ founder Geoff Plumb

In 1967, Geoff Plumb, son of founders Tom and Bernice, took the chance on placing the company’s very first advert, leading to a mountain of post and orders. Plumbs’ mail order journey had begun and was at the heart of the business for many years. Then, following the 1971 Postal Strike, a range of shops were rolled out across 92 locations throughout the UK.

This was long before many large department stores offered a furnishing sector, so was a truly unique shopping experience.

In the 1980s, the Plumbs service was adapted once again, with an increase in furniture styles requiring an in-home consultation service, offering personalised advice, tailored to people’s furniture.

With a focus on trustworthy and friendly service, this is the model still uses today.

Of course, throughout the years Plumbs has continued to grow its product range, launching a bespoke reupholstery service in 2003, in addition to its wide range of made to measure furniture covers and curtains available in over 800 fabrics.

Environmentally friendly upcycling is a message that is once again growing in popularity and Plumbs has long believed in reinvesting in quality furniture that can last a lifetime. The future is certainly exciting, with new products and opportunities constantly being explored.