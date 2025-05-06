Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cyclist was urgently airlifted to hospital after coming off his bike on a gravel trail in a rural area of Lancashire.

Mountain Rescue (BPMRT) from Bowland and Pendle were called out to Salter Fell track in Ribble Valley just after 1pm on Saturday May 3.

The 66-year-old male had suffered a ‘deep wound to his knee’. On arrive on the Salter Fell track, near Slaidburn, the Mountain Rescue team bandaged and splinted the knee, keeping the man warm in a blizzard blanket.

Due to the nature of the injuries and the distance to the nearest road being 3km, a helicopter was requested for further support from North West Air Ambulance Charity.

Once the helicopter arrived from Manchester, the rescue team carried the casualty on their mountain rescue stretcher 500 metres and handed over to the air crew and Paramedics.

The injured man was taken to Lancaster Royal Infirmary where he received treatment.

In a statement on Facebook, BPMRT said: “Just after 1pm today the team were called to help a cyclist who had come off his bike on the Salter Fell track and suffered a deep wound to his knee.

“When team members reached the cyclist’s location, they carried out a medical assessment and then bandages and splinted his knee and kept him warm in a blizzard blanket.

“Thankfully Helimed were able to attend and after a short carry on our stretcher, the gentleman was transferred into the helicopter for transport to hospital.

“We wish the patient a speedy recovery and hope he’s back out enjoying a bike ride again soon!

“With it being the Bank holiday weekend, we only had 12 mountain rescuers involved and the rescue took nearly 4 hours to complete.

“This was our 13th Callout in 4 weeks.”