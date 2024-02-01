In Preston, new homes are planned for land in Goosnargh, there's a modern update planned for a suburbian service station, and in South Ribble, changes are afoot at a park landmark.
1. Planning permission is being sought for a two v-shaped signs (pictured) advertising the new Lancashire Cricket Club facility being built in Stanifield Lane. The signs would be erected on land west and south of Farington Lodge.
2. The owner of 19 Fulwood Hall Lane, Preston, wants permission to change it into three self-contained flats, following demolition of internal chimneys, replacement of timber windows and doors, as well as internal layout changes.
3. Bosses at Fulwood Service station in Garstang Road, Preston, want permission to install seven electric vehicle charging bays and associated infrastructure.
4. An outline application for four detached houses on land off Horns Lane, Goosnargh, has been submitted to Preston City Council. The applicant is also seeking new access off Horns Lane.
