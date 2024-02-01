News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Cricket Club signs, new homes and EV chargers: 7 planning applications in Preston and South Ribble

A variety of planning applications have been made across both boroughs this week.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 1st Feb 2024, 15:52 GMT

New planning applications registered this week range from small house extensions and tree felling, to floodlight plans to boost countryside recreational facilities.

In Preston, new homes are planned for land in Goosnargh, there's a modern update planned for a suburbian service station, and in South Ribble, changes are afoot at a park landmark.

To find out more, click on the pages below.

1. Planning permission is being sought for a two v-shaped signs (pictured) advertising the new Lancashire Cricket Club facility being built in Stanifield Lane. The signs would be erected on land west and south of Farington Lodge.

2. The owner of 19 Fulwood Hall Lane, Preston, wants permission to change it into three self-contained flats, following demolition of internal chimneys, replacement of timber windows and doors, as well as internal layout changes.

3. Bosses at Fulwood Service station in Garstang Road, Preston, want permission to install seven electric vehicle charging bays and associated infrastructure.

4. An outline application for four detached houses on land off Horns Lane, Goosnargh, has been submitted to Preston City Council. The applicant is also seeking new access off Horns Lane.

