A new bus gate in central Preston will not be in operation this week, Lancashire County Council have confirmed amidst numerous rumours that the new road layout was due to go live today, leading to local motorists being caught unaware and fined. The council have said they will let people know of the changes in plenty of time.

The so-called ‘bus gate’ will restrict access to the section of the route between Marsh Lane and Heatley Street in Preston, with the new law enforced 24 hours a day, meaning only buses, cyclists, and taxis can travel through that stretch.

The bus gate becomes operational on Tuesday 21 May 2024 and, from that date, warnings will be issued to drivers who use this section when they shouldn't. Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras will be used.

Following this short grace period, Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) will be issued to discourage people from driving down the bus gate when they shouldn't.

Corporation Street in Preston

Any cars other than buses, bikes, and taxis seen using the stretch will be given a £70 penalty charge notice which can be reduced to £35 if payment is made within 21 days of the notice being issued. If the payment is made after a service of charge certificate, the charge increases to £105.

Mike Stevens, Stagecoach's Assistant Operations Manager for Preston and Chorley, said: “We at Stagecoach eagerly anticipate the implementation of the new bus gate on Corporation Street in central Preston.

“This initiative represents a significant stride towards improving bus reliability and fostering sustainable transportation in the area. By prioritising buses along this key route this will ease congestion and provide quicker journeys for passengers.”

The changes are part of the works to transform the wider Friargate and Ringway area and are also designed to increase bus reliability, reduce congestion, and encourage more people to use public transport. Along this section of Corporation Street, there are more than 2,700 bus journeys each week.

According to the council, reducing traffic levels on Corporation Street, especially at peak times, will improve this route to and from the University of Central Lancashire, Ring Way, the city centre, and the railway station.