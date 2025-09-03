LDRS

Lancashire County Council has launched a drive to clean up mucky road signs to increase safety for motorists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The giant authority is responsible for highways across 12 boroughs including Ribble Valley, Hyndburn, Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale. Special sign cleaning teams have been quietly working their way through the county to give some of the county’s signs a long overdue wash and brush up.

The latest figures show that since work began in July, 4,199 signs have been cleaned covering 90 miles across the county. The programme has focused on main A roads, where clear signs are important for keeping drivers safe and help improve the overall appearance of the road network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The effort is part of a broader campaign to invest in initiatives that foster civic pride by “getting the little things right” and delivering small, visible improvements that help residents feel proud of where they live.

LDRS

When public spaces are clean, safe, and dignified, residents feel a stronger connection to their surroundings and a greater sense of ownership and responsibility.

Cllr Warren Goldsworthy, LCC’s highways and transport boss, said: “Dirty or damaged signs can be more than just an eyesore – they can frustrate drivers and pedestrians and even compromise safety. By cleaning them, we improve navigation, enhance public safety, and uplift the appearance of our streets and neighbourhoods.

“But more importantly, this is about getting the little things right. It’s about your council delivering visible, everyday improvements that show we care and that we’re listening.”

Highways in Blackburn and Darwen are the responsibility of the separate all-purpose Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.