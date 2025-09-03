Lancashire County Council launches drive to clean up mucky road signs and increase motorist safety
The giant authority is responsible for highways across 12 boroughs including Ribble Valley, Hyndburn, Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale. Special sign cleaning teams have been quietly working their way through the county to give some of the county’s signs a long overdue wash and brush up.
The latest figures show that since work began in July, 4,199 signs have been cleaned covering 90 miles across the county. The programme has focused on main A roads, where clear signs are important for keeping drivers safe and help improve the overall appearance of the road network.
The effort is part of a broader campaign to invest in initiatives that foster civic pride by “getting the little things right” and delivering small, visible improvements that help residents feel proud of where they live.
When public spaces are clean, safe, and dignified, residents feel a stronger connection to their surroundings and a greater sense of ownership and responsibility.
Cllr Warren Goldsworthy, LCC’s highways and transport boss, said: “Dirty or damaged signs can be more than just an eyesore – they can frustrate drivers and pedestrians and even compromise safety. By cleaning them, we improve navigation, enhance public safety, and uplift the appearance of our streets and neighbourhoods.
“But more importantly, this is about getting the little things right. It’s about your council delivering visible, everyday improvements that show we care and that we’re listening.”
Highways in Blackburn and Darwen are the responsibility of the separate all-purpose Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.