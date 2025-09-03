A much-loved Lancashire takeaway is in the running for one of the industry’s top honours as the National Fish & Chip Awards announces its 2026 shortlist.

Westend Fish and Chips on Blackburn Road in Oswaldtwistle has been named among the UK’s top 40 chippies competing for the coveted Takeaway of the Year title.

The competition – regarded as the most prestigious of its kind - shines a spotlight on the nation’s best-loved dish, celebrating the businesses that serve fish and chips at the very highest level.

Sponsored by Friars Pride, Henry Colbeck, McWhinney’s Sausages, Seafood from Iceland, Smales and V.A. Whitley, the category recognises excellence across every part of the trade, from product quality and hygiene to sustainability, customer service and industry knowledge.

Sector specialists will now carry out rigorous assessments before narrowing down the shortlist to reveal the top 20, and eventually, the national champion.

The awards – which also include 13 other categories celebrating everything from innovation to sustainability – are supported by Seafood from Norway as principal sponsor and are widely known as the “Oscars of the fish and chip industry.”

Andrew Crook, President of the National Federation of Fish Friers and organiser of the awards, said: “It’s going to be an unforgettable experience for the new top 40 takeaways, and we wish them all every success for what we believe is going to be an amazing display of skill, tradition and innovation.”

The winner of Takeaway of the Year 2026 will be revealed at the awards ceremony early next year, where Westend Fish and Chips will proudly fly the flag for Lancashire.