Lancashire cheesemaker urges cheese lovers to ‘break the rules’ with Blacksticks ad-campaign in Manchester

By Sam Quine
Published 14th May 2024, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
These cheesemakers are trying to change the norm when it comes to blue-cheese eating habits!

Family-run Lancashire cheesemaker, Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses, has unveiled its new creative campaign for its flagship blue cheese brand Blacksticks. 

Manchester has been chosen as the launch city for the national campaign, ‘Cheese Set Free’, which is about making Blacksticks and blue cheese more accessible and eaten on more occasions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

The company kicked off their campaign starting with a billboard advertisement at 15th Annual Blacksticks 10K road race in Whitechapel on Sunday.

All runners received a wedge of Blacksticks after the race which has become a popular race with local running clubs from Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Cumbria over the last fifteen years.

The 15th annual Blacksticks 10k which is a popular race among running clubs.The 15th annual Blacksticks 10k which is a popular race among running clubs.
The 15th annual Blacksticks 10k which is a popular race among running clubs.

Matthew Hall, fourth-generation owner at Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses explains. “More households buy cheese than toilet roll! Yet people buy into the same cheeses on autopilot over and over. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is so much joy to be had by injecting mega flavour into more of those cheese-eating moments with speciality British cheeses like Blacksticks.”

A billboard in Manchester designed for the Blacksticks campaign.A billboard in Manchester designed for the Blacksticks campaign.
A billboard in Manchester designed for the Blacksticks campaign.

The campaign states, ‘rules are there to be sliced, grated & toasted’ as it aims to inspire usage beyond the cheeseboard.

Butlers’ research shows that while people love eating blue at Christmas, they don’t find it as relevant for the rest of the year.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Matthew said: “Our Christmas sales tell us that people love Blacksticks, so we know that’s not the barrier. Finding it relevant, is, and so we want to help cheese lovers discover Blacksticks and make it more accessible to them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Blacksticks campaign even made it onto the side of buses.The Blacksticks campaign even made it onto the side of buses.
The Blacksticks campaign even made it onto the side of buses.

Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses is an award-winning, fourth generation family cheesemaker established in 1932 in the heart of the Ribble Valley, at the foot of Beacon Fell in Lancashire.

The business has made some of Britain’s best-loved cheeses, from classic Lancashire like ‘Sunday Best’, to ‘Kidderton Ash’ goats and creamy.

Adverts tied to their campaign will be running in Greater Manchester from May to July 2024.

Related topics:LancashireManchesterFoodRibble ValleyBusiness

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.