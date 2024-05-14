Lancashire cheesemaker urges cheese lovers to ‘break the rules’ with Blacksticks ad-campaign in Manchester
Family-run Lancashire cheesemaker, Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses, has unveiled its new creative campaign for its flagship blue cheese brand Blacksticks.
Manchester has been chosen as the launch city for the national campaign, ‘Cheese Set Free’, which is about making Blacksticks and blue cheese more accessible and eaten on more occasions.
The company kicked off their campaign starting with a billboard advertisement at 15th Annual Blacksticks 10K road race in Whitechapel on Sunday.
All runners received a wedge of Blacksticks after the race which has become a popular race with local running clubs from Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Cumbria over the last fifteen years.
Matthew Hall, fourth-generation owner at Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses explains. “More households buy cheese than toilet roll! Yet people buy into the same cheeses on autopilot over and over.
“There is so much joy to be had by injecting mega flavour into more of those cheese-eating moments with speciality British cheeses like Blacksticks.”
The campaign states, ‘rules are there to be sliced, grated & toasted’ as it aims to inspire usage beyond the cheeseboard.
Butlers’ research shows that while people love eating blue at Christmas, they don’t find it as relevant for the rest of the year.
Matthew said: “Our Christmas sales tell us that people love Blacksticks, so we know that’s not the barrier. Finding it relevant, is, and so we want to help cheese lovers discover Blacksticks and make it more accessible to them.”
Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses is an award-winning, fourth generation family cheesemaker established in 1932 in the heart of the Ribble Valley, at the foot of Beacon Fell in Lancashire.
The business has made some of Britain’s best-loved cheeses, from classic Lancashire like ‘Sunday Best’, to ‘Kidderton Ash’ goats and creamy.
Adverts tied to their campaign will be running in Greater Manchester from May to July 2024.
