Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These cheesemakers are trying to change the norm when it comes to blue-cheese eating habits!

Family-run Lancashire cheesemaker, Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses, has unveiled its new creative campaign for its flagship blue cheese brand Blacksticks.

Manchester has been chosen as the launch city for the national campaign, ‘Cheese Set Free’, which is about making Blacksticks and blue cheese more accessible and eaten on more occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company kicked off their campaign starting with a billboard advertisement at 15th Annual Blacksticks 10K road race in Whitechapel on Sunday.

All runners received a wedge of Blacksticks after the race which has become a popular race with local running clubs from Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Cumbria over the last fifteen years.

The 15th annual Blacksticks 10k which is a popular race among running clubs.

Matthew Hall, fourth-generation owner at Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses explains. “More households buy cheese than toilet roll! Yet people buy into the same cheeses on autopilot over and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is so much joy to be had by injecting mega flavour into more of those cheese-eating moments with speciality British cheeses like Blacksticks.”

A billboard in Manchester designed for the Blacksticks campaign.

The campaign states, ‘rules are there to be sliced, grated & toasted’ as it aims to inspire usage beyond the cheeseboard.

Butlers’ research shows that while people love eating blue at Christmas, they don’t find it as relevant for the rest of the year.

Matthew said: “Our Christmas sales tell us that people love Blacksticks, so we know that’s not the barrier. Finding it relevant, is, and so we want to help cheese lovers discover Blacksticks and make it more accessible to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blacksticks campaign even made it onto the side of buses.

Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses is an award-winning, fourth generation family cheesemaker established in 1932 in the heart of the Ribble Valley, at the foot of Beacon Fell in Lancashire.

The business has made some of Britain’s best-loved cheeses, from classic Lancashire like ‘Sunday Best’, to ‘Kidderton Ash’ goats and creamy.