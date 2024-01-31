Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire charity has been given a prestigious award from military leaders in Ukraine after donating more than £13m in aid in the past two years.

Rev. Bernard Cocker, founder and CEO of International Aid Trust, accepted the award on behalf of all the charity’s supporters. Since the invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, International Aid Trust, which has a base in Hesketh Bank, has sent 55 articulated lorries ull of donated humanitarian aid weighing over 654 tonnes, with a financial value of £13.4 million, to help people whose lives have been devastated by the war.

The charity has also funded the distribution of this aid by their local staff, volunteers and church networks, provided minibuses, vans and trailers, ambulances and 4x4 vehicles for emergency evacuation, as well as anti-personnel mine detecting equipment, which is saving lives of both soldiers and civilians.

Bernard (centre) met with General Oleg Pidlubny and Colonel Sergei Sudets of the National Guard.

Bernard has just returned from visiting the Trust’s Ukraine team, travelling thousands of miles with them to distribute aid. In Odessa, he met with General Oleg Pidlubny and Colonel Sergei Sudets of the National Guard, who passed on their thanks to all who have contributed to the charity’s support. General Oleg said: “Thank you for caring, thank you for your help, for your co-operation, you are with us and we will win together”.

The award presented to Bernard Cocker.

Bernard said: “I’ve received this award on behalf of everyone who has supported our Ukraine appeal, this medal is for all of you. The General and the Colonel have thanked us for the ambulances, for the humanitarian aid and for the mine detectors. They told me that your support has saved many lives. God bless you all.”

