A powerful and poignant suicide awareness campaign which has caught natiobal attention had its official launch for 2025 in Blackpool today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Baton of Hope UK tour 2025 was given a big lift-off in front of the world-famous Tower where it was announced that the tour itself will begin in the resort on September 1.

Founded in 2022, the Baton of Hope is a charity which enables a bespoke and symbolic baton to be carried through the streets of the UK as a unifying symbol of remembrance, hope and the need for urgent action over the tragic scale of suicides across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baton of Hope Tour 2025 is launched in Blackpool | Third party

First launched in Manchester in 2023 by bereaved fathers Mike McCarthy and Steve Phillip, who both lost their sons to suicide, the tour is being staged across the country again in September – and Blackpool has been selected as the place to launch it this year.

Baton of Hope founder and former TV broadcaster Mike was joined in the resort today by Blackpool mum Sam Southern, who is the founder and suicide prevention and bereavement manager of the Solace Empowerment Charity.

Samantha, who lost her husband Glen to suicide in June 2020 and offers help and support to other families, was also joined by her sister, Fylde coast celebrity Charlotte Dawson, who took part in the first baton tour two years ago.

When Baton of Hope offered local areas to bid for inclusion in the tour, Sam put together a powerful bid and successfully brought the tour to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baton of Hope co-founder Mike McCarthy brings the baton to Blackpool for the official launch of the 2025 tour | Third party

Sam, who is also the local project lead for Baton of Hope in Blackpool said: “I was inspired after walking with the baton during the Manchester leg in 2023, alongside my sister Charlotte and my two youngest children. It was one of the most powerful moments of human connection I’ve ever experienced – I felt seen, I felt hope and for the first time in a long time, I knew I wasn’t alone.

“That same night, I called my CEO and said, ‘We’re bringing this to Lancashire.’ The Baton of Hope is the most impactful initiative I’ve seen for making suicide prevention everyone’s business, and I’m incredibly proud to be leading the first leg of the 2025 tour, with the support of Empowerment and Blackpool Council.

“Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50, and young people under 35, and we can’t afford to look away. This event will be an incredible day for Blackpool, but more importantly, it’s about the legacy we build – a legacy of connection, understanding and lasting hope for our community.”

Mike said; “As a national charity we are proud to begin our tour of the UK in Blackpool. We were so impressed with the quality of the town’s bid that it seemed like the obvious place to begin our 20 location event. Tragically Blackpool has a high suicide rate but the ‘strength of heart’ and the will to tackle this head-on is tangible. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Southern and Charlotte Dawson help launch the Baton of Hope rour 2025 in Blackpool | Third party

Charlotte said: “Tragically, we lost my brother-in-law Glen to suicide. It was like an atomic bomb had gone off in our house. We want to make a change, because there is so much stigma surrounding suicide and the Baton of Hope is doing so much to get the message out there.

“I would alo say that the baton itself is important, when people hold that they feel so much closer to the loved ones they have lost.”

Councillor Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Blackpool Council, also took part in Thursday’s launch, along with several local impacted families bravely supporting the movement and highlighting the importance of prevention through shared stories – demonstrating the strength of community support behind the tour’s message of hope, remembrance and action.

Coun Farrell said: “It is an honour for Blackpool to host the launch of the Baton of Hope 2025 tour. This powerful movement shines a vital light on suicide awareness and reminds us that behind every statistic is a real person, a grieving family and a community forever changed. Blackpool stands united in our commitment to building a future where no one feels they have to struggle alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the baton travels across the UK following its powerful Blackpool debut in September, it will visit major cities, towns and communities, sparking conversation and connection at every stop. Organisers hope it will not only honour those lost to suicide but also empower others to reach out, speak up and seek help.

The Blackpool launch marks the beginning of a deeply meaningful national journey that will raise much needed awareness, foster open conversations and challenge the stigma surrounding suicide.

For further information on Blackpool’s opening leg of the Baton of Hope 2025 UK tour please visit www.empowermentcharity.org.uk/thebatonofhope