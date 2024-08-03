Lancashire businesses have teamed up once again to this time make a video to cheer on Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Roberts & Co Estate Agents in Preston compiled the video alongside many other businesses who can all be seen passing the paper-made colourful torch to one another.

Roberts & Co Estate Agents

Discussing the reason behind the video, Roberts & Co Estate Agents said: ”We love our community and love to see businesses supporting each other and wanted to again show our support this time to Team GB who are doing amazing so far.

“Come on Team GB - keep smashing it!”

The businesses previously made a video ahead of England’s football game against Spain.

Great Britain have won 27 medals at the Paris Olympics so far, claiming their first gold of the Games in the equestrian team eventing before Tom Pidcock added a second in the cross-country cycling after an incredible comeback saw him narrowly beat France's Victor Koretzky to gold.

Tom Daley won his fifth Olympic medal with a superb silver alongside Noah Williams in the men's synchronised 10m platform in Paris.