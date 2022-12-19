The leading specialists in the design and build of bespoke swimming pools and wellness spaces have offices in Much Hoole, near Preston. The business received the award for 'Best Swimming Pool in a Hospitality Setting' and the award for 'Health & Wellness Commercial Project of the year'. Now in its 12th year, the Pool and Spa Awards is one of the most prestigious competitions for the wet leisure industry attracting the highest calibre of entries from companies across the UK. The 'Best Swimming Pool in a Hospitality Setting' award was given in recognition for Topline's outstanding work building a heated outdoor infinity pool at The Retreat Elcot Park, a picturesque Grade II-listed Georgian country house hotel located near Newbury in the heart of the West Berkshire countryside. The award for 'Health & Wellness Commercial Project of the year' was for its innovative work creating a bespoke Halotherapy Room at Lion Quays Resort, an independently owned hotel and spa located just north of the market town of Oswestry in Shropshire. Hosted by Waterland Media in association with Swimming Pool Scene, Hot Tub & Swim Spa Scene and Holiday Park Scene), the awards evening took place at the National Conference Centre in Coventry. Collecting the awards, Topline Pools and Wellness director, Andy Bolton said: "We are immensely proud of these awards and of all the teams involved on two fantastic projects. Neither were without their difficulties, so to come away with two top category awards is recognition for all the hard work the team at Topline put in.”