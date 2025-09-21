The BIBAs were celebrated under the famous Blackpool lights, were the resort’s iconic Tower Ballroom was packed with more that 1,000 guests who gathered to cheer on the highlight of Lancashire’s businesses year and 20 winners were crowned with “the one they all want to win”.

The awards got underway following a sumptuous, Lancashire-based four course meal prepared by Cambell & Rowley, long BIBAs suppliers. Colleen Nolan, the guest presenter, welcomed guests before the awards presenters took to the stage,

Glasdon Group scooped both Business of the Year (sponsored by Lancashire County Council) and Global Business of the Year.

Leyland-based Multipave was awarded Construction AND Scale Up Business of the Year.

While Blackpool-based business VARS Technology took home Small Business of the Year and Innovative Business of the Year.

Preston-based Springfield Fuels won manufacturer of the Year and Lancaster-based Pinington won Family Business (sponsored by Brabners).

LiveLikeRalph won the Leisure & Tourism BIBA, while Preston-based The Street Monkeys Academy was crowned Digital & Marketing Business of the Year and HIER salon won Apprentice Team of the Year.

Forest Group won Service Business of the Year for the second year running, while Kelmore scooped New Business of the Year and Chorley-based business The Ref Stop won Micro Business of the Year.

The Leadership Team of the Year went to Leyland-based West Lancs College, Skills Provider of the Year went to Blackburn College, Employer of the Year was Marsden Building Society and Community Business of the Year was Preston-based Foxton.

Blackpool & The Fylde College win Low Carbon Business of the Year and Pendle Doors was crowned Medium Business of the Year.

After all 20 categories were handed out and the finalist celebrated, they were invited back into the iconic Tower Ballroom stage to form a guard of honour for this year’s Lancastrian of the Year, Donald J Sidebottom MBE, who co-founded double BIBAs winner, Glasdon Group from its base in Blackpool in 1959.

Cllr Brian Moore, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth, said: “What an incredible night!

“Blackpool, as ever, shone bright and all the winners and finalists were treated to a night many will never forget.

“Twelve months of hard graft have gone in to making this event what it is – the biggest and best business awards in Lancashire.

“Congratulations to Glasdon on their win as Business of the Year and to all the winners.

“Tonight, really showed the very best of Lancashire businesses and what this county has on offer.”

Mick Mayor, managing director of Team Leyland International, sponsors of Global Business of the Year, said: “Having a global presence is the pinnacle for any business trading in the UK and having a place in that market is an incredible achievement.

“This award gives them the confidence to continue to grow internationally. Congratulations to Glasdon on their BIBAs success.”

Angela Wright, operations manager at Turnkey Corporate, sponsors of the Scale Up category, said: “Scaling a business is a testament to vision and determination, evidenced by the much-deserved recipient of this award. Huge congratulations to Multipave on their vision to grow and invest in their dreams.”

Dawn Cheetham, managing director of CKS Catering, sponsors of Small Business of the Year, said: “Small businesses offer so much to the Lancashire economy and are the heartbeat of the county.

“Once again, this category has shown the very best the county has to offer. Huge congratulations to VARS Technology on their success.”

Joe O’Connor, investment manager at sponsors FW Capital, said: “Lancashire’s manufacturing sector continues to impress, and the calibre of this year’s award was

excellent. Congratulations our winner, Springfield Fuels and to all the finalists, following a superb set of interviews and judges tour.”

Tom Smith, partner, Brabners said: “Family businesses are a vital part of the Lancashire economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and creating billions of pounds of GVA annually.

“As always, it’s heartening to be part of the judging process and a real reminder of the calibre of family businesses operating around the county. I’d like to congratulate Pinington on their success.”

Ben Beetham, Partnership Manager at Sustainable Energy First, sponsors of the Low Carbon award, said: “It’s always a privilege to be part of the BIBAs, and this year’s Low Carbon Award was especially inspiring.

“The range of businesses stepping up to tackle climate challenges was broader than ever, and the competition truly reflected the passion and innovation driving Lancashire’s green economy. Congratulations to Blackpool &The Fylde College, not just for winning, but for showing what commitment to sustainability looks like. We’re proud to celebrate your journey and impact.”

Danny Houghton, partner at MHA, said: “Once again, the medium business of the year has been one of the most diverse and keenly-fought categories, with a whole range of businesses included. We were delighted with the calibre of companies on show. Congratulations to Pendle Doors on their success!”

