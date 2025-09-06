Lancashire braced for mixed weekend weather following Met Office thunderstorm alert
The alert, issued by the Met Office, ran from 2am to 5pm on Thursday and warned of potential flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.
Friday saw continued unsettled conditions, with cloud, scattered showers and highs of 18C.
The weekend is expected to bring a mix of sunshine and cloud.
Saturday will start dry with sunny spells, though skies are likely to turn hazy as cloud builds during the day.
Breezier than Friday, it will still feel warm in sheltered spots, with temperatures reaching highs of 21C and lows of 15C.
Sunday is expected to be more unsettled, with heavy rain moving in from around 2pm before easing by early evening.
Temperatures will peak at 22C and dip to 12C, creating a humid day before slightly fresher conditions arrive at the start of next week.