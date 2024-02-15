Lancashire bishop to abseil down church tower for a good cause
A Blackburn Cathedral bishop will be taking his life in his hands for a worthy cause.
Bishop Philip, plus a team of other brave volunteers, will be abseiling down St. Laurence's Church, Chorley's tower on the morning of March 9. They are raising funds for our Raise the Roof appeal.
Everyone is welcome to come along and support them. Refreshments will be on sale and you can donate at the event or by following this link:
more information can be found at: https://fb.watch/qdOyltbm5L/