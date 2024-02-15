News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire bishop to abseil down church tower for a good cause

A Blackburn Cathedral bishop will be taking his life in his hands for a worthy cause.
By Irene PrestonContributor
Published 15th Feb 2024, 14:13 GMT
Bishop Philip, plus a team of other brave volunteers, will be abseiling down St. Laurence's Church, Chorley's tower on the morning of March 9. They are raising funds for our Raise the Roof appeal.

Everyone is welcome to come along and support them. Refreshments will be on sale and you can donate at the event or by following this link:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/raise-the-roof-1705834678203

more information can be found at: https://fb.watch/qdOyltbm5L/

