A Lancashire based elecrical vehicle charging platform is set to grow even further thanks to a multi-million pound investment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Electric vehicle charge point management platform Fuuse has successfully raised a further £6 million from existing investors as it continues its rapid growth.

The Lancaster-based software and services company was backed by its existing investors, Par Equity and YFM Equity Partners with a round of investment on an increased valuation underpinned by more than doubling recurring revenues since its last investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will be used to accelerate growth in key areas and support the business through to profitability.

What does Fuuse do?

Established in 2021, Fuuse is a charge point management system which allows organisations to control, manage and optimise their charging points in an easy-to-use platform. The company helps charge point owners to optimise their energy use with tools and insights to maximise efficiency.

Based in Lancaster, the company has worked in partnership with organisations such as Scottish Power, SSE and United Utilities to deliver better charging experiences.

Fuuse COO Nik Southworth, CEO Michael Gibson, CFO Sonia Davies. | submit

What has been said about the multi million pound investment?

Michael Gibson, CEO at Fuuse said: “This is a huge endorsement of the team at Fuuse and our long-term strategy. Taking this additional funding now gives us the resource to build on the great work the team has delivered and chargeforward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alastair Moore, Investment Director at Par Equity, said: “As the EV charging market accelerates, Fuuse has cemented itself as a clear leader - trusted and valued by their clients. We back the North’s most ambitious businesses, and Fuuse is a standout example. After an exceptional period of growth, we’re proud to be continuing to support Mike and the Lancaster-based team as they power through the next stage of their journey.”

Jonathan Marlow, Partner at YFM Equity Partners, added: “Fuuse continues to go from strength to strength. The team has built a scalable platform that’s helping shape thefuture of EV charging infrastructure in the UK and beyond. This follow-on investment reflects our continued confidence in both the business and its leadership as they deliver on their mission to make EV charging smarter, more efficient, and more accessible.”

What else is new for Fuuse?

Over the past 18 months, Fuuse has achieved several milestones, including a national public charge point rollout with the UK’s largest car dealership Arnold Clark; the transition and rapid growth of one of the UK’s leading charge point operators Be.EV; and growth into new markets in Italy and Sweden.

Fuuse also acquired the assets of Everyday EV and now handles over 150,000 calls a year from UK EV drivers, providing first hand insight to continually improve the charging experience and strengthen the brand reputation of its charge point operator clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, Fuuse announced its membership of ChargeUK, the leading trade body for the EV industry, and it was recognised as one of the UK’s fastest-growing software companies by GP Bullhound, the leading tech-focused corporate finance advisor.