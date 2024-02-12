Lancashire-based car dealerships bring the joy of the circus to children across the UK with donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

2023 saw car dealer group Swansway Motor Group donate a record-breaking yearly total of £20,940 to the not-for-profit organisation Circus Starr, in the year that saw their long-standing partnership achieve the milestone of £100,000 in donations.

On behalf of their Blackburn Audi, Preston Audi and Volkswagen Van Centre Lancashire dealerships in 2023, Swansway donated £4,965 the overall donation total.

The record-breaking sum follows the seventh year in which Swansway have supported Circus Starr by donating £25 to the Congleton-based organisation each time a Swansway site sells a vehicle on the Motability scheme. In the final quarter of 2024, the group donated a further £5,875 to the cause, bringing the yearly total up to £20,940.

June 2023 saw donations surpass the £100,000 mark. This impressive achievement was celebrated at Circus Starr’s Crewe show, held at the Swansway Stadium.

David Smyth, Swansway Motor Group Director was present at the show and remarked, “Over the past seven years I’ve seen firsthand the meaningful work Circus Starr carries out and am proud that Swansway has been able to support this.”

Circus Starr provides entertainment for children with additional needs or families in difficult circumstances. Sarah Hall, Communications and Engagement Manager at Circus Starr described Swansway’s partnership with the charity as “continually overwhelming.”

Circus Starr’s 2024 Winter Tour is taking place across the country throughout January and February, Sarah Hall commented, “Donations like Swansway’s make these tours possible. The £25 which Swansway donates is enough for a child and their carer to attend one of our shows.”

Swansway’s contribution is the biggest Circus Starr has ever received with David Smyth adding, “We’re excited to see what the partnership brings as we enter our eighth year, members of the Swansway family attended the Crewe show in 2023 and I know It resonated with us all how important Circus Starr’s work is.”